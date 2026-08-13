Lawyers For Suspect In Kirk Killing Want Death Penalty Off The Table

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, have filed a motion to remove the death penalty as a sentencing option. They argue that the state has not shown probable cause that Robinson "knowingly created a great risk of death to another other than Charlie Kirk." The defense maintains that Robinson's actions were targeted solely at Kirk, and the shot fired during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University last September did not endanger others.

During a recent preliminary hearing in Provo, Utah, prosecutors presented video evidence showing Robinson's movements on campus before and after the shooting. The footage allegedly captures Robinson climbing onto the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired. Despite defense objections, Judge Tony Graf allowed the video to be shown, emphasizing the public's right to view the evidence.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. They argue that the shooting endangered the lives of others present at the event, a factor that could warrant capital punishment under Utah law. The defense, however, disputes this claim, asserting that Robinson had no intention of harming anyone but Kirk.

Robinson, 23, has been charged with aggravated murder, among other offenses. He surrendered to authorities the day after the shooting, following his father's recognition of him in released photographs. As the case progresses, Judge Graf will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, with oral arguments scheduled for early September.

The shooting, which took place in front of a large crowd, has drawn significant attention, with Kirk's family and prominent figures like Donald Trump Jr. attending the hearings. The case highlights ongoing concerns about political violence in the United States.