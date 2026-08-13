Lionel Messi Returns to Leagues Cup After Father's Death

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi made an emotional return to the field on Wednesday (August 12) during a Leagues Cup match against Club León, following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, last week. Despite Messi's presence as a second-half substitute, Inter Miami fell to León 3-2, ending their run in the tournament.

Jorge Messi, who passed away at 68, was not only Lionel's father but also his agent, guiding him to numerous career successes, including eight Ballon d'Or wins. Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, to lay his father to rest over the weekend. Before the match, Messi shared a heartfelt tribute to his father on social media, expressing uncertainty about his future in soccer.

The game saw Inter Miami take an early lead with a goal from Daniel Pinter, assisted by Ian Fray, but León's Daniel Arcila scored twice, including the winning goal in the 83rd minute. Despite the loss, Messi received a warm welcome from fans at Miami's Nu Stadium.

Inter Miami, currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference with 38 points, will now focus on their upcoming match against league leaders Nashville SC on Saturday. The match will be crucial as Miami trails Nashville by just two points.