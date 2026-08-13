LIV Golf Cancels Season-Ending Tournament

LIV Golf has canceled its season-ending Team Championship, which was set to take place in Michigan from August 27-30. The event, featuring a $40 million prize pool, was to be held at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Detroit. According to a report by the Telegraph, players were informed of the cancellation on Wednesday (August 12).

The cancellation comes amid growing uncertainty about the league's future, especially after the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced it would cease funding LIV Golf after the 2026 season. Despite the cancellation, tickets for the Michigan event were still being sold on the LIV Golf website, adding to the confusion. Golf Digest noted that no major infrastructure had been set up at the venue, and the event was removed from Fox TV's listings.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil recently announced that a new investor is committed to supporting the league, though details remain undisclosed. The league's future remains uncertain, with potential legal challenges and financial restructuring on the horizon. News Tribune reported that the upcoming tournament in Indianapolis, scheduled for August 20, will now serve as the season finale.

The league faces additional challenges, including a lawsuit from the Premier Golf League and questions about player contracts. As LIV Golf navigates these issues, its long-term viability remains in question.