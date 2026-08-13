Luke Combs Announces 2027 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Dates

Luke Combs has revealed the dates for his 2027 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, featuring 12 new stadium shows. The tour will kick off on April 3 in Arlington, Texas, and conclude on June 26 in San Diego, California. Combs announced the tour with a video on social media, responding to fans who asked for more shows in their cities.

The tour is a continuation of his 2026 tour, but with a fresh lineup of opening acts, including Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah, and Wyatt McCubbin. The tour is named after Combs' song "My Kinda Saturday Night" from his album The Way I Am.

Combs' decision to limit the number of shows reflects his desire to balance family time with his career, as he has young children at home. Despite the reduced number of shows, Combs remains a popular figure, with each concert set to be a major event in large football stadiums with capacities of 60,000 or more.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale to Combs' fan club, The Bootleggers, starting Wednesday, August 19, at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Combs has had a successful 2026, with his tour selling over 1.3 million tickets and setting records at venues like Wembley Stadium and Slane Castle. He has also achieved 21 No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts, including "Beautiful Crazy" and "Fast Car."