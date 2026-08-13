Mahomes To Sit Out Chiefs' Preseason Opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday (August 15). Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Mahomes, who is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL suffered on December 14, 2025, will sit out as he continues his rehabilitation.

Mahomes has been making significant progress in his recovery and has been fully cleared to participate in training camp practices. He expressed optimism about his recovery, stating, "It feels great, pushing every single day, trying to stack days together." Despite this, Reid indicated that the "percentages likely lean against" Mahomes playing in any preseason games, including those against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 22 and the Seattle Seahawks on August 28.

According to the Hindustan Times, Mahomes is expected to be ready for the Chiefs' Week 1 home game against the Denver Broncos on September 14. However, Mahomes has not made any firm commitments about his availability for that game.

Yardbarker reports that Mahomes has a history of playing in preseason games, but the risk of reinjury may outweigh the benefits of playing in these games. Mahomes himself acknowledged, "I forget about it sometimes, I try to be smart... It's about learning to play with what I got."

In Mahomes' absence, quarterbacks Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier, and Chris Oladokun will share snaps during the preseason games. The Chiefs are hopeful that Mahomes will be fully prepared to lead the team when the regular season begins.