Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On Upcoming Album 'ACT III' With Michelle Obama

"Tina is grown now, babe," she explained. "She has been through lots of life since y'all heard from her last, and I have so many collaborations that I feel like the Hotties have been asking me for, like from niche collaborations, like just like personal interests amongst me and the Hotties. Collaborations that's overdue. Collaborations that'll shock the people, like really gag the lives."



"I feel like ACT III is gonna be one of my favorite projects I ever put out because I definitely took my time with this one," she added.



Megan Thee Stallion announced her plans to release ACT III earlier this week. She revealed the news by sharing photos of herself as "Tina Snow" with the simple message, "I'm Back." It will be her first album in two years following the release of MEGAN: ACT II.



The conversation also has Meg talking about her stint on Broadway, how she took control of her music career, and more. Listen to the entire episode below or watch above.