Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy, Elle Evans Split After 7 Years Of Marriage

By Will Mendelson

August 13, 2026

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Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has filed for divorce from his wife, Elle Evans, after seven years of marriage.

The rocker filed the paperwork in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday (Aug. 12), citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The musician is seeking sole custody of the couple’s two children and asking the court to award Evans spousal support in accordance with their premarital agreement. Evans has 30 days to respond to the filing.

The couple’s split comes after the musician revealed in June that they had been separated since 2025. At the time, he described the circumstances as “really unexpected” and said he had been focusing on caring for their children and creating stability at home.

The pair got engaged in December 2017 and married in August 2019.

Bellamy was previously engaged to Kate Hudson, with whom he shares son Bingham.

Matthew Bellamy
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