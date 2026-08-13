NBA Unveils 2026-27 Season Schedule

The NBA has released the full schedule for the 2026-27 season, featuring exciting matchups and key dates. The season kicks off on Tuesday, October 20, with a triple-header, including the reigning champion New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, now led by LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, at Madison Square Garden. This game marks James' debut with the Sixers after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks will raise their first championship banner since 1973 before their game against the 76ers. The opening night also includes the Boston Celtics facing the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the San Antonio Spurs, a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.

Christmas Day features five marquee games, highlighted by a rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. LeBron James will also make his return to Los Angeles as the 76ers take on the Lakers. Other matchups include the Miami Heat, now featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, facing the Celtics, and the Thunder playing the Timberwolves.

The NBA Cup Championship is scheduled for December 11, moving from Las Vegas to Indianapolis’ Hinkle Fieldhouse, marking the first time the final is held outside Nevada. The NBA Cup group stage will run from October 30 to November 27, with games like the Knicks visiting the 76ers and the Lakers taking on the Warriors.

The regular season wraps up on April 11, 2027, with each team playing 82 games. The Olympics website reports that the NBA has coordinated the schedule to ensure all 30 teams have at least two nationally televised games, with teams like the Knicks, Spurs, 76ers, and Lakers having the maximum of 34.

For fans eager to catch all the action, games will be broadcast across NBC, Peacock, ESPN, ABC, and Prime Video. The full schedule is available on the NBA's official website.