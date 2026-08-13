NBA Unveils Marquee MLK, President's Day Slates

The NBA has announced its marquee matchups for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President's Day in the 2026-27 season. On Monday, January 18, 2027, the league will feature four games to honor Dr. King's legacy, with a focus on equality, unity, and justice. The Atlanta Hawks will host the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Houston Rockets. The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Detroit Pistons, and the New York Knicks will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.

The MLK Day games will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, starting at noon ET. The day will also highlight the NBA's commitment to social justice and community service, with events and initiatives honoring Dr. King's impact.

President's Day, on February 15, 2027, will also feature four games. LaMelo Ball will return to Charlotte with the Minnesota Timberwolves to face the Hornets. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Dallas Mavericks, featuring a reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. In Miami, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat. The Indiana Pacers will play against the Golden State Warriors, with Tyrese Haliburton returning from injury.

Both the 76ers and Timberwolves are the only teams playing on both holidays. The full NBA schedule for the 2026-27 season will be released on Thursday, August 13.