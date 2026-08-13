New Social Security Cost Of Living Adjustment Estimates Released

Social Security beneficiaries are projected to see a higher cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027, though estimates have dipped slightly after new inflation data for July showed prices growing at a slower pace. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) rose 3.4 percent from July 2025 to July 2026, which is the first of three months used to calculate next year’s COLA. The COLA is meant to help over 70 million Americans keep up with rising costs by increasing benefits each year, and the adjustment is based on the average inflation rate from July, August, and September.

According to an analysis by the Senior Citizens League, the estimated 2027 COLA now stands at 3.6 percent, down from earlier projections of 3.8 percent but still above the 2.8 percent raise given in 2026. If this estimate holds, the average monthly benefit could rise by nearly $70, bringing the average payment to about $2,007.28. Estimates from other groups, including the AARP and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, place the likely COLA in a range between 3.2 percent and 3.6 percent, depending on how inflation trends over the next two months. The AARP’s first-ever early estimate suggests a 3.5 percent increase, while the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projects the lowest at 3.2 percent, noting that higher COLAs add pressure to the Social Security trust fund, which faces possible automatic cuts if reserves are depleted in coming years.

The official 2027 COLA will be announced in October after all third-quarter inflation figures are released, and the adjustment will take effect for January payments. The Senior Citizens League’s executive director, Shannon Benton, explained that “one of the biggest wild cards in this year’s forecast has been inflation’s volatility,” but their model aims to avoid reacting to every price swing.

Financial experts note that while a higher COLA helps seniors keep up with rising expenses, the increase often only offsets inflation that has already happened. Newsweek quoted University of Tennessee financial literacy instructor Alex Beene as saying, “What matters more than the percentage printed on their Social Security checks is whether that increase actually is more than the growth in their regular expenses.”

The CPI-W, which measures changes in prices for items like housing, food, transportation, health care, and energy, is closely watched as a key indicator of inflation. As Fox Business reports, energy and food prices remain unpredictable and could influence the final COLA calculation. The Social Security Administration bases the annual adjustment formula on these inflation readings, and any change can make a meaningful difference for retirees who rely on these benefits.