NFL Preseason Kicks Into Gear Tonight

The NFL preseason kicks off in full swing tonight (Thursday, August 13) with six games on the schedule. Fans can look forward to seeing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they host the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Jordan Love will start as quarterback for the Green Bay Packers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. The New England Patriots will begin their exhibition games at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

In other matchups, the Houston Texans will entertain the Los Angeles Chargers, and first-overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza will make his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders against Jeremiyah Love and the Arizona Cardinals. The new-look Tennessee Titans will visit the San Francisco 49ers.

According to IndyStar, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers game will air on NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET. The Bengals and Lions game will also start at 7 p.m. ET. The Patriots and Colts will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Texans and Chargers, as well as the Cardinals and Raiders, will play at 8 p.m. ET. The Titans and 49ers are set to play at 9 p.m. ET.

As reported by Fox Sports, the NFL Network will carry six games nationally, with local affiliates broadcasting the rest. NFL+ will stream live national and out-of-market preseason games, subject to local blackouts and device restrictions.

Three more games are scheduled for tomorrow night, with the rest of the NFL teams taking the field on Saturday.