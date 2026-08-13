Niners' Pearsall Updates Injury On Social Media

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is on the mend following knee surgery that ended his season. The 25-year-old shared on social media today that he is on a nine-month recovery timeline after doctors repaired the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee. Pearsall injured the ligament in Week Four last season and had hoped rest would suffice, but swelling during training camp led to the recommendation for surgery.

According to Yahoo Sports, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced that Pearsall would undergo PCL reconstruction surgery, effectively ending his 2026 season. Lynch mentioned that Pearsall's recovery is expected to take between six to 12 months, with nine months being a realistic target for his return.

The decision for surgery was not taken lightly. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Pearsall's case was unusual because isolated PCL injuries typically heal without surgery. Dr. Prem Ramkumar, an orthopedic knee and hip surgeon, explained that surgery is rare for such injuries and is only considered when nonsurgical treatments fail.

Pearsall's injury woes have been persistent since joining the NFL. He was sidelined for eight games last season due to the knee issue and had previously dealt with a hamstring injury. Despite these setbacks, Pearsall impressed with 327 receiving yards and 20 catches in the first four games of the 2025 season.

The 49ers' receiving corps faces challenges with Pearsall's absence and other injuries. To bolster their lineup, the team has reunited with former player Deebo Samuel and acquired six-time Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans.

Looking ahead, Pearsall aims for a full recovery to return to the field in 2027, hoping for a fresh start after his surgery.