NTSB Report After Man Partially Sucked Out Of 737

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on the July 10 incident involving a Ryanair Boeing 737, where a passenger was partially sucked out of a broken window over Greece. According to the report, multiple fan blades in the engine broke, puncturing the aircraft in at least two places. The report highlights signs of metal fatigue in the fan blades, despite an inspection in May that found no issues.

The incident began shortly after takeoff from Thessaloniki, Greece, when passengers and crew heard abnormal engine vibrations, which worsened over nine minutes before the engine pieces shattered a window. Bird remains were discovered in the engine, with four bird strikes reported in the year prior, though no damage was detected at those times.

The 61-year-old passenger, Ljubisa Karovic, suffered neck and shoulder injuries and friction burns before fellow passengers pulled him back inside. The flight attendants reported loud vibrations and smoke inside the cabin before oxygen masks deployed. The plane made an emergency landing back in Thessaloniki.

The NTSB is investigating similarities with past incidents, including a 2018 Southwest Airlines flight where a passenger died after being partially sucked out of a window. The NTSB reprimanded Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary for commenting on the investigation, emphasizing that it remains open. The investigation is expected to take one to two years to conclude with a final report.