Rolling Loud: The Movie was primarily shot during Rolling Loud Miami 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. At the time, Wilson went viral for his reaction to Sexyy Red's performance and his eye-popping appearance during Travis Scott's closing set. The film also features Henry Winkler, Ty Dolla $ign, Christine Ko, and more.



“Hip-hop has always driven culture forward, and Rolling Loud was built to reflect that energy on the ground,” Matt Zingler, Co-Founder of Rolling Loud, said about the film. “This film is a celebration of the community, creativity, and unpredictability that defines the festival experience. Seeing it come to life on the big screen with partners like Live Nation Studios, American High and Ketchup Entertainment is a full-circle moment for the brand.”



Rolling Loud: The Movie hits theaters on October 2. Watch the official trailer below.