Owen Wilson, Sexyy Red & More Star In 'Rolling Loud: The Movie' Trailer
By Tony M. Centeno
August 13, 2026
Rolling Loud has grown from the world's biggest festival to the plotline of one of the most anticipated films of the year.
On Thursday, August 13, Ketchup Entertainment, Live Nation Studios, and American High debuted the official trailer for Rolling Loud: The Movie. The film stars Owen Wilson as a father who accompanies his 13-year-old son to the popular hip-hop festival in Miami. He's joined by his co-worker, played by comedian Matt Rife, who tags along while Wilson goes on a quest to find his son in the chaos of the three-day event. Artists like Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, and Ski Mask The Slump God appear throughout the film.
Rolling Loud The Movie. Based on (kind of) a true story. In theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/hc2gCAdWPG— Rolling Loud: The Movie (@rlthemovie) May 19, 2026
Rolling Loud: The Movie was primarily shot during Rolling Loud Miami 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. At the time, Wilson went viral for his reaction to Sexyy Red's performance and his eye-popping appearance during Travis Scott's closing set. The film also features Henry Winkler, Ty Dolla $ign, Christine Ko, and more.
“Hip-hop has always driven culture forward, and Rolling Loud was built to reflect that energy on the ground,” Matt Zingler, Co-Founder of Rolling Loud, said about the film. “This film is a celebration of the community, creativity, and unpredictability that defines the festival experience. Seeing it come to life on the big screen with partners like Live Nation Studios, American High and Ketchup Entertainment is a full-circle moment for the brand.”
Rolling Loud: The Movie hits theaters on October 2. Watch the official trailer below.
One epic night. #RollingLoudTheMovie - in theaters October 2. pic.twitter.com/1P1BoVxVSh— Rolling Loud: The Movie (@rlthemovie) August 13, 2026