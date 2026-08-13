Panthers' Hubbard To Miss Time With Injury

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will be sidelined for the remainder of the preseason due to a hamstring strain. Head coach Dave Canales announced today that Hubbard is considered week-to-week, but the team remains optimistic about his availability for Week One of the regular season.

In Hubbard's absence, Jonathon Brooks is set to take most of the first-team reps during the Panthers' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (August 15). Brooks, who has been recovering from two torn ACLs, has impressed during training camp and is eager to make his mark in his first NFL preseason game. According to Yahoo Sports, Canales expressed confidence in Brooks' readiness, stating, "He's in great shape; he's ready to rock, he's ready to play football."

Brooks' last game action was in Week 14 of the 2024 season. His performance on Saturday will be closely watched as the Panthers assess their running back depth. The team has also been managing other injuries, with left guard Damien Lewis and right guard Robert Hunt being eased back into action after dealing with a calf issue and back problem, respectively.

The Panthers are preparing for a competitive season, and the coaching staff is focused on ensuring players are ready for the challenges ahead. Canales highlighted the importance of maintaining a high level of physicality while avoiding unnecessary risks during practice sessions.

As the Panthers continue their preseason preparations, the team is also looking to bolster their roster with the addition of a veteran tight end. This move aims to enhance their offensive capabilities as they gear up for the upcoming season.