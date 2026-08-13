Panthers Sign Veteran Tight End Darren Waller

The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran tight end Darren Waller to a one-year deal, adding a proven receiving threat to their roster. The 33-year-old Waller, who spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, is coming off a year where he caught 24 passes and scored six touchdowns in just nine games.

Waller's journey back to the NFL began after a brief retirement in 2024. He returned to the field in 2025 with the Dolphins, where he reunited with Darrell Bevell, now the Panthers' associate head coach. Waller's experience includes stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and most recently, the Dolphins. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 with the Raiders and has accumulated 374 receptions for 4,407 yards and 26 touchdowns over his career.

According to ESPN, Waller joins a tight end group that includes veterans Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders, as well as younger players like Mitchell Evans. His addition is expected to enhance the Panthers' passing game, providing quarterback Bryce Young with a reliable target.

Waller's signing is not due to any injuries among the current tight ends, but it may impact the roster dynamics. The Panthers are currently at the 91-man limit and will need to make a corresponding move to accommodate Waller. As reported by Panthers.com, the team has not had a tight end with significant pass-catching ability since Greg Olsen in 2019.

Waller's presence is expected to boost the Panthers' offensive capabilities, especially in the red zone, where he has proven to be a formidable threat. The Panthers hope his experience and skill set will contribute to a successful season.