Park Worker Charged After Girl, 10, Loses Fingers In Fireworks Accident

A 10-year-old girl lost several fingers and suffered serious burns after a firework exploded in her hand at General Douglas MacArthur Park in the Dongan Hills neighborhood of Staten Island on Tuesday (August 12) evening. Police say the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., led to the arrest of Joshua Moe, a 24-year-old employee of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

According to authorities and multiple reports, the child discovered an M-80 firework in a park bathroom and asked several adults in the park for a lighter. While others refused, Moe allegedly gave her a lighter, which she used to ignite the device. The firework exploded, causing catastrophic injuries to her left hand and burns to her fingers. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom near the bathroom area, and police quickly responded, applying a tourniquet before taking the girl to Staten Island University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Family friends say she may also have lost sight in one eye due to the blast.

Moe was arrested at the scene and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. During his arraignment in Staten Island Criminal Court on Wednesday, Moe was granted supervised release and a full order of protection was issued for the victim. Moe told police, "Yes, I gave her the lighter. I didn't think this would have happened. She wanted the lighter to light a firework; I wanted to make them happy and have fun." He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The firework, identified as a powerful M-80, is illegal in New York City parks, where all fireworks are banned and can result in fines or criminal charges. How the firework ended up in the park bathroom remains under investigation. The New York City Parks disciplinary unit is also conducting an internal review, and Moe has since been terminated from his seasonal position with the department.

The girl remains hospitalized as the investigation continues. For more details, see coverage from SILive.com.