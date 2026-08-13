Petition Seeks To Remove U.S. Ambassador To Canada

Thousands of Canadians are supporting a petition to remove U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra from his post in Canada. The petition, which has garnered over 60,000 signatures, accuses Hoekstra of damaging diplomatic relations between the two countries. It calls for him to be declared "persona non grata" and removed as President Donald Trump's representative in Ottawa.

The petition, initiated by a Calgary resident, criticizes Hoekstra for comments that allegedly interfere with Canadian politics. In particular, it cites his description of the 2025 Canadian election as "anti-American" and his suggestion that Prime Minister Mark Carney discuss with President Trump the possibility of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state. The Hill reports that Green Party leader Elizabeth May plans to present the petition to the House of Commons this fall.

Hoekstra, a former Republican congressman and Trump ally, has been at the center of several controversies. His remarks about Canada-U.S. relations and his involvement in diplomatic disputes have drawn criticism. In June, he suggested that Canada's annexation by the U.S. would be a "great discussion" topic for Carney and Trump.

The petition argues that Hoekstra's actions violate diplomatic protocol and urges the Canadian government to address his conduct under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa acknowledged the petition but declined further comment, according to UPI.

If the petition is presented in Parliament, it will require a government response, as Canadian parliamentary rules mandate that petitions with at least 500 signatures be formally addressed.