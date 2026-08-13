Reds Ace Out For 2027 After Tommy John Surgery

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene will not pitch again until 2028 at the earliest after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The team announced on Thursday (August 13) that the right-hander recently had the procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow. This marks the second time Greene has required this surgery, with the first occurring in 2019.

Greene, who is 27 years old, managed to appear in just five games this season due to ongoing elbow issues. In those appearances, he recorded a 6.83 ERA, striking out 33 batters and walking nine over 27 ⅔ innings. Known for his powerful pitching, Greene has accumulated an ERA+ of 117 and a WAR of 12.8 over parts of five MLB seasons. He has struck out 650 batters in 523 ⅓ career innings. His career highlights include a 2024 All-Star selection and an eighth-place finish in the National League Cy Young vote, during which he maintained a 2.76 ERA across 45 starts from 2024 to 2025.

The Reds drafted Greene as the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. After his initial Tommy John surgery in 2019, he made a strong comeback, debuting in the major leagues in 2022. In April 2023, Greene signed a six-year, $53 million contract extension with the Reds, which runs through 2028 with a club option for 2029. Despite his injuries, Greene remains a valuable asset to the team, which is currently facing a challenging season with a 57-62 record, placing them fourth in the National League Central.

The loss of Greene is a significant blow to the Reds, who are coming off a postseason berth in 2025. As the team navigates the remainder of the 2026 season, they will need to find ways to fill the void left by their star pitcher.