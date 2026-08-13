Report: Mangione To Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

Luigi Mangione is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a report by the New York Times. Mangione, who faces stalking charges resulting in Thompson's death, could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. The potential plea deal comes as Mangione's murder trial in New York state is set to begin next month.

Federal prosecutors and Mangione's legal team are reportedly discussing a plea deal, which could allow Mangione to present mitigating circumstances to argue for a sentence less than life in prison. According to Fox 29, Criminal Defense Attorney James Kousouros noted that a plea could impact the state case, potentially leading to claims of double jeopardy. However, state prosecutors could contest this, aiming to keep their case active.

Mangione's legal proceedings have drawn significant attention since his arrest in December 2024, five days after Thompson was shot in midtown Manhattan. Surveillance footage captured the incident, showing a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. The ammunition reportedly bore phrases suggesting insurance claim denial tactics, linking the motive to Thompson's role as CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a major health coverage provider.

As reported by The Guardian, rumors of a plea deal have circulated since June, with both federal and state prosecutors aware of the potential implications. A federal court hearing is scheduled for Friday (August 14), where further details may emerge. Meanwhile, Mangione's state murder trial is set to commence on September 8, with jurors remaining anonymous due to the high-profile nature of the case.