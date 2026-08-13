Riley Green Bought A Guitar From A Stranger On Facebook Marketplace

By iHeartRadio

August 13, 2026

ACM Lifting Lives Country On The Green: Riley Green & Friends
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Riley Green recently made headlines by purchasing a guitar from a stranger on Facebook Marketplace. Green, known for hits like 'Worst Way,' personally met the seller to buy a Gibson J-45, a classic acoustic guitar valued at around $2,000.

The seller, who works for Front Beach Softwash in Panama City, Florida, was initially hesitant to sell the cherished instrument. However, his apprehension eased when he discovered that the buyer was Green himself. The seller shared his experience on Facebook, expressing his surprise and delight at meeting the country star.

Green's decision to meet the seller in person instead of sending someone else highlights his down-to-earth character. The encounter left a lasting impression on both parties, with the seller hoping to see the guitar being used by Green in future performances. The Gibson J-45 is renowned for its warm, rich sound, making it a favorite among country and folk musicians. Green's acquisition of this iconic guitar adds to his collection and reflects his passion for music.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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