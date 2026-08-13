Social Media On Trial: Meta Faces Lawsuits Over Harm

Social media platforms are under scrutiny as a landmark trial begins in California, where Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, faces allegations of encouraging addictive behavior and failing to protect users from harmful content. Jury selection commenced on Wednesday (August 12) after a U.S. Appeals Court declined to dismiss thousands of lawsuits accusing major social media companies of negligence.

The lawsuits claim that platforms like Meta and TikTok have designed their services to be addictive, especially targeting children and teens. The trial, taking place in Los Angeles County Superior Court, features opening statements that highlight the alleged deliberate design choices made by these companies to maximize user engagement at the expense of user safety. Mark Lanier, representing the plaintiffs, argued that these platforms have "engineered addiction in children's brains."

The case centers on a 19-year-old plaintiff, identified as KGM, who claims her early use of social media led to addiction and mental health issues. This trial is one of several bellwether cases that could influence the outcome of thousands of similar lawsuits. Meta faces potential penalties exceeding $1.4 trillion, as sought by four state attorneys general.

In March 2026, Meta and Google were found negligent in a similar trial, resulting in a $6 million verdict. The companies have denied the allegations, citing their efforts to implement safeguards for young users. However, internal documents revealed during the trial suggest that the platforms were aware of the potential harm to children.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks, with executives from Meta, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, set to testify. The outcome could have significant implications for how social media companies design their platforms and handle user safety, especially for minors.