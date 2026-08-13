Steve Lacy Announces Dates For His ‘Oh Yeah? Tour’
By Tony M. Centeno
August 13, 2026
Steve Lacy is getting ready to hit the road for his first tour in four years.
On Wednesday, August 12, the R&B singer announced the dates for his "Oh Yeah? Tour." Lacy will kick things off in Minneapolis on September 27. The 27-city trek will continue to other major cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Boston, Miami, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Lacy will wrap up the tour in Vancouver on November 30. The tour comes in support of Steve Lacy's forthcoming album Oh Yeah? Lacy announced the album's title and cover art last year in an interview with Rolling Stone.
“This one has taken a lot of time and thought,” he said at the time. “I keep using the word ‘design.’ It feels like fully designing a new language for myself. I got humbled a couple times. So now I'm like, 'stop trying to sequence the f**king music and just write the songs.'"
Steve Lacy's next album will arrive three years after his breakthrough LP Gemini Rights. It was led by three singles, including "Bad Habit," which helped him earn his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Tickets for Steve Lacy's tour go on sale this Friday, August 14. Check out the full list of dates below.
Steve Lacy's "Oh Yeah? Tour" 2026
Sept. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Sept. 30 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 6 – Laval, QC – Place Bel
Oct. 10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 15 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Oct. 18 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Oct. 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Oct. 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 26 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre
Oct. 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Oct. 30 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Nov. 2 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Nov. 8 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Nov. 13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Nov. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Nov. 30 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre