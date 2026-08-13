Steve Lacy Announces Dates For His ‘Oh Yeah? Tour’

“This one has taken a lot of time and thought,” he said at the time. “I keep using the word ‘design.’ It feels like fully designing a new language for myself. I got humbled a couple times. So now I'm like, 'stop trying to sequence the f**king music and just write the songs.'"



Steve Lacy's next album will arrive three years after his breakthrough LP Gemini Rights. It was led by three singles, including "Bad Habit," which helped him earn his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



Tickets for Steve Lacy's tour go on sale this Friday, August 14. Check out the full list of dates below.



Steve Lacy's "Oh Yeah? Tour" 2026



Sept. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sept. 30 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 6 – Laval, QC – Place Bel

Oct. 10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 15 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Oct. 18 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Oct. 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

Oct. 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 26 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Oct. 30 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Nov. 2 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Nov. 8 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Nov. 13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Nov. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Nov. 30 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre