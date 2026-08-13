Tim McGraw Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Maggie For Her 28th Birthday

Tim McGraw recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter Maggie on Instagram, celebrating her 28th birthday. In the post, McGraw, 59, expressed pride in Maggie's integrity, work ethic, and devotion to family. The photo, posted on Wednesday (August 12), shows Maggie smiling in a striped, flowy dress.

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, have three daughters: Gracie, 29, Maggie, and Audrey, 24. McGraw's Instagram caption read, "

Happy 28th birthday to our amazing middle girl Maggie!! We are all so very proud of you. Keep on rockin' it, Maggie May! We love you so much!!"

The couple, married since 1996, have raised their daughters outside the limelight, with Maggie acknowledging her parents' efforts in a 2020 interview with Access Hollywood.

Maggie, who prefers rock music over country, has pursued a different path from her parents. She attended Stanford University, earned a master's degree, and worked in Congress. Despite her achievements, McGraw remains a proud father, emphasizing the impact his daughters have on his life. He shared in a recent interview that being a parent has changed his definition of love and instilled a sense of responsibility.

Maggie's birthday celebration follows a series of family milestones, including McGraw's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year. The family continues to support each other, with McGraw and Hill often expressing pride in their daughters' accomplishments.