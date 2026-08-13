Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On 'Crazy' Taylor Swift Wedding: 'Best Night'

Travis Kelce is speaking out for the first time about his wedding to wife Taylor Swift.

When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked about his offseason while speaking to reporters at training camp on Wednesday (August 12) ahead of the start of the NFL season, he gave a brief explainer about why his most recent time off was one for the books, per People.

"It was a fun offseason, man," he said. "Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us."

However, Kelce kept additional details about the star-studded New York City nuptials to a minimum.

"It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration," he said, adding that he is looking ahead to "football, baby."

The pro athlete also publicly called Swift his "wife" for the first time during the press conference while sharing what it meant to get married at Madison Square Garden.

"MSG, man, you know, I always told myself I go for a playoff game when the Knicks were rocking, and my wife went when I was stuck in minicamp, I didn't get an opportunity to go then," he said, adding, "It's kind of cool, you know, to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the Mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there... It was perfect."

Swift and Kelce said "I do" at MSG on July 3 in front of 1,000 guests, including plenty of famous faces like Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.