U.S. Sailors Face Mental Health Crisis Amid Extended Deployment

A prolonged deployment at sea has reportedly led to a mental health crisis aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. aircraft carrier. Since November, approximately 5,000 sailors and marines have been on board, partly due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. As of Wednesday (August 12), the carrier had set a modern record of 264 consecutive days at sea, according to a report by The Guardian. Family members have expressed concerns about multiple attempts by sailors to jump overboard.

Last week, Navy leadership, including Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, met with over 200 family members in San Diego to discuss the situation. During the meeting, families voiced their worries about the mental health and safety of their loved ones. Navy officials assured them that sailors have access to mental health professionals, chaplains, and doctors, and efforts are underway to increase mental health support on the ship, as reported by Stars and Stripes.

Democratic Senator Chris Blumenthal of Connecticut has taken action by sending a letter to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, requesting more information about the deployment and the associated concerns. The deployment, initially set to end in May, has been extended multiple times due to the ongoing war. The crew has only had two days on land since leaving San Diego, with brief stops in Guam and Oman, as noted by Ground News.

In response to the reports of suicide attempts, a Navy official emphasized the importance of the sailors' health and wellbeing, stating that a comprehensive support network is in place. The official also acknowledged the challenges posed by the war, which have disrupted traditional supply hubs, but assured that essential supplies such as clean water and healthy meals are available on board.