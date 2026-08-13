What NFL Preseason Games Are Happening Today? Here's How To Listen!

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason kicks off today (August 13) with six match-ups starting at 7pm E.T. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the schedule below:

Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals — 7:00 PM ET

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Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:00 PM ET

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Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots — 7:30 PM ET

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Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders — 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans — 8:00 PM ET

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Tennessee Titans @ San Francisco 49ers — 9:00 PM ET

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Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.