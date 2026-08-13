What NFL Preseason Games Are Happening Today? Here's How To Listen!

By Bill Galluccio

August 13, 2026

Hiking a Football
Photo: Matt_Brown / E+ / Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason kicks off today (August 13) with six match-ups starting at 7pm E.T. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the schedule below:

Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals — 7:00 PM ET

Listen

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:00 PM ET

Listen

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots — 7:30 PM ET

Listen

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders — 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans — 8:00 PM ET

Listen

Tennessee Titans @ San Francisco 49ers — 9:00 PM ET

Listen

Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.

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