What NFL Preseason Games Are Happening Today? Here's How To Listen!
By Bill Galluccio
August 13, 2026
Week 1 of the NFL Preseason kicks off today (August 13) with six match-ups starting at 7pm E.T. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the schedule below:
Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Detroit — 97.1 The Ticket
- Cincinnati — ESPN 1530 WCKY / 102.7 WEBN / NewsRadio 700 WLW
Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Green Bay — 97.3 The Game / NewsTalk 1310 WIBA / Z100 Eau Claire / Fox Sports 1230
- Pittsburgh — 102.5 DVE / Fox Sports 970
Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots — 7:30 PM ET
• Listen
- Indianapolis — 107.5 The Fan
Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders — 8:00 PM ET
Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans — 8:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Los Angeles — AM 570 KLAC | ALT 98.7
- Houston — SportsRadio 610
Tennessee Titans @ San Francisco 49ers — 9:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Tennessee — 104-5 The Zone
Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.