Winning Ticket For $1.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Sold In Illinois

A single Powerball ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers in Wednesday (August 12) night's drawing, claiming a $1.04 billion jackpot. This is the largest Powerball jackpot of 2026 and the eighth-largest in Powerball history, according to the lottery organization. The winning numbers were 4, 26, 66, 67, 69, and the red Powerball 9.

The lucky winner has the option to receive the $1.04 billion as an annuity paid over 29 years or take a lump-sum cash payment of $450.5 million, both before taxes. The jackpot had rolled over 44 consecutive times since the last Powerball win on May 2.

Millions of other players also won smaller cash prizes. Four tickets sold in Arizona, California, Florida, and North Carolina matched all five white balls, winning the $1 million Match 5 prize in most states. One ticket in Massachusetts matched five numbers and the Power Play option, earning a $2 million prize.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Kingdom. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday (August 15), with an estimated starting jackpot of $20 million.