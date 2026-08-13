Woman Blocked From Lowering Temperature By Thermostat Due To Grid Stress

A Colorado woman was unable to lower her home’s thermostat below 79 degrees after receiving a warning from her energy provider about high demand on the local grid. The message appeared as part of Xcel Energy’s ongoing efforts to manage electricity use during periods of extreme heat and peak demand.

“I just wanted to set it to 75, something very reasonable so my daughter could fall asleep,” Kyri Baker told KUSA. “It was kind of annoying. I'm doing my part to help the grid and I'm getting penalized for it in some way.”

According to Xcel Energy, the company encouraged customers to conserve power between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on days with high temperatures. The company asked residents to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances during these hours to reduce stress on the grid.

The woman’s experience is tied to Xcel Energy’s Saver’s Switch program. Through this voluntary initiative, customers agree to let Xcel Energy remotely limit air conditioner use during periods of high demand in exchange for a bill credit. As explained on the Saver’s Switch program page, participants receive an annual $40 credit, as well as a $100 bonus credit when first enrolling. The program allows Xcel Energy to automatically cycle air conditioning units on and off to help balance the power supply during emergencies or peak periods.

Xcel Energy stated that controlled measures like these are implemented as a last resort to avoid more disruptive actions, such as rotating power outages. Residents are encouraged to use electric fans, close blinds during the day, and operate large appliances in the early morning or late evening. Additional conservation tips and updates are available on the company's energy saving tips page.

As extreme summer temperatures persist, Xcel Energy continues to monitor grid conditions and may activate its demand response programs to protect the reliability of electricity service for all customers.