2028 MLB All-Star Game Set For San Francisco

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced today that the 2028 All-Star Game will take place at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. This marks the fourth time the Giants have hosted the Midsummer Classic since relocating from New York, with the last event held in 2007. The announcement comes as MLB plans to accommodate the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which will feature baseball for the first time since 2008.

The decision to hold the All-Star Game in San Francisco was confirmed by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday (August 14). The game is tentatively scheduled for July 11, 2028. However, the league is considering extending the All-Star break to 11 days to allow for Olympic baseball to take place concurrently at Dodger Stadium. According to Sports Illustrated, the league aims to ensure players can participate in both events without disruption.

The decision to host the All-Star Game in San Francisco comes after negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association regarding player participation in the Olympics. Yahoo Sports reports that players are eager to represent their countries, but logistical concerns such as travel and scheduling remain unresolved.

The Chicago Cubs will host the 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field, as announced by MLB last year. This will be the fourth time the Cubs have hosted the event, with previous games held in 1947, 1962, and 1990.