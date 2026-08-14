49ers' Rourke Hospitalized With Rib Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke was hospitalized after suffering a rib injury during Thursday night's (August 13) preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reported that Rourke experienced difficulty breathing following a hard hit on a quarterback draw near the goal line in the second quarter. As a precaution, Rourke was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Initial X-rays conducted at the stadium were inconclusive, and more imaging was needed to ensure there were no serious injuries. Shanahan stated, "He was struggling to breathe, so they took him to the hospital just to check on everything, make sure it's all right." The coach emphasized that while they are not overly concerned, they want to ensure Rourke's safety.

Rourke, who is competing with Adrian Martinez to be the 49ers' third quarterback behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, performed well in his NFL debut. He completed 12 of 14 passes for 101 yards and demonstrated good command of the offense. However, after leading an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, he was replaced by Martinez due to the injury.

The 49ers eventually lost the game 19-13, with Martinez stepping in as the only available quarterback after Rourke's exit. Shanahan mentioned that if Martinez had also been injured, tight end Brayden Willis was prepared to take snaps and hand off the ball.

The team awaits further updates on Rourke's condition and will decide on any roster changes based on his recovery. The 49ers are scheduled to play their next preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, October 20, at SoFi Stadium.