5 Dead In Michigan Shooting

Five people, including the suspect, are dead following a shooting in Missaukee County, Michigan. State Police responded to a 911 call on Friday (August 14) about a shooting near LaChance and Kelly roads. Upon arrival, they discovered three deceased individuals and one critically injured person at a residence. Further investigation led to the discovery of another fatality near a wooded area by Whitlock Lake and a final victim in a separate home.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Chad Hickman from the Lake City/Jennings area, was later found dead. Michigan State Police had previously warned the public that Hickman was armed and dangerous, advising against approaching him. They had described his vehicle as a white pickup truck with a discolored tailgate.

According to Mid-Michigan Now, Lt. Ashley Miller of the Michigan State Police stated, "Not only is this difficult for our investigators and our troopers, but it's very hard for this community. You know, this type of loss is tragic." She assured the public that there is no ongoing threat and that police are continuing to patrol the community.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the sequence of events and the motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and police are maintaining a presence in the area to ensure public safety.