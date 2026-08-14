Axl Rose Speaks Out On TMJ Recovery After Procedure: ‘Jaw’s Gonna Fall Off’

Axl Rose opened up about the challenges he’s facing after undergoing a procedure for TMJ.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman addressed the crowd during the band’s Aug. 12 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, revealing that he was still dealing with numbness and unusual sensations following the recent procedure.

“I had really crazy TMJ,” Rose admitted to the audience, per the Asbury Park Press. The rocker then revealed that he underwent a procedure earlier in the week and was still experiencing numbness on the left side of his mouth during the concert.

“It gets interesting. It’s challenging,” he said.

The "Sweet Child of Mine" hitmaker added that he sometimes hears sounds while singing that make him worry his jaw could “fall off” or become stuck in an unusual position.

TMJ disorders can cause pain in the jaw joint and the muscles that control jaw movement, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The rock group's North American tour continues through Sept. 19 before heading to Australia and New Zealand.