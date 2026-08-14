Bianca Censori Might Testify In Ye’s Upcoming Trial For Civil Case

Provo sued Ye in 2024 for discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation and labor code violations, along with other allegations that Ye gave him and other Black employees "less favorable treatment than their white counterparts." In the lawsuit, Provo's attorneys alleged Ye "screamed at and berated black employees" and forced him to result to violence when dealing with the paparazzi. He also made fun of Provo for wearing his hair in dreads, even though Provo wore the hairstyle as part of his Muslim faith. Ye allegedly gave Provo an ultimatum to cut his hair or lose his job. He was allegedly terminated for refusing to comply with Ye's demands.



Provo was one of several former employees of Donda Academy to file lawsuits against him. Trevor Phillips, a former employee of the Yeezy organization, also sued Ye for discrimination, harassment, hostile work environment, and other offenses. He claimed to have witnessed Ye shouting antisemitic views around employees and children. He also claimed the artist wanted to shave students' heads and put them in jail cells. Cecilia Hailey, a former teacher at the school, also sued West following an array of alleged issues at Donda Academy as well as wrongful termination due to retaliation and race.

