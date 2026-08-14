California Braces For Potentially Historic El Nino

By iHeartRadio

August 14, 2026

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Photo: PHILIP FONG / AFP / Getty Images

California is preparing for what could be a historic El Nino event, with meteorologists warning of a potentially record-breaking rainy season around the New Year. The National Weather Service has indicated a 69% chance that this El Nino will exceed the strength of all previous events recorded since 1950.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, this El Nino, which emerged in June, is strengthening rapidly. By October, it is expected to be "very strong," with a greater than 90% chance of significant impacts during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter.

El Nino is characterized by warmer ocean waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which can lead to increased rainfall and higher sea levels in California. NOAA experts caution that while the chances of experiencing typical El Nino impacts are greater, they are not guaranteed. However, the potential for coastal flooding and increased hurricane activity in the eastern Pacific is a concern.

The Los Angeles Times reports that officials are bracing for a wet and potentially destructive winter, with the risk of unprecedented sea levels along the California coast. The last major El Nino in 2015-2016 did not bring the expected precipitation to Southern California, but experts are closely monitoring this year's event for its potential impacts.

With the possibility of significant weather changes, California residents are advised to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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