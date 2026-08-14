Cardi B Claims Offset Slept With One Of BIA's Friends Amid Intense Beef

“Come to find out though, I kind of also see why," she continued. "‘Cause my ex-husband was f**king on one of your f**king dirty-ass f**king friends.”



Cardi B and BIA's beef runs deep. After going back and forth online, BIA dissed the Bronx native in her song "Sue Meee?" in which she claimed Cardi cheated on Offset amid their marital issues. Cardi returned fire on her song "Pretty & Petty" from her album AM I THE DRAMA? but she also took the time to shut down BIA's previous rumor.



"Let's talk about how months later your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friend that I was cheating on him," Cardi told her fans. "And I was like, 'Yo, where the f**k that s**t came from?' Mind you, when you said that s**t, I never I never flirted with a n***a. I never kissed a n***a. I never had a DM with a n***a."



"One thing about me in the industry, nobody could ever say that I was f**kin' with nobody," she continued. "Not even in the industry, even in the streets. 'Cause one thing for sure and for certain, I was always for the seven years that I was with this f**k n***a. I was always faithful."



Cardi B put BIA on blast after the Boston rapper maintained that everything she said about Cardi on "Sue Meee?" was true. In response to a fan's post of her infamous preview video, BIA replied, "Ok then Talk about how it was ALL true." She also told another fan, "whatever tf I said about that other b***h. I STILL STAND ON & never taking it back . Thankgyaaaa.”



In her rage-filled rant, Cardi also challenged BIA's street credibility and called out the age gap between the rapper, 34, and her boyfriend Cam Whitmore, 22. Check out more clips from Cardi B's X Spaces below.