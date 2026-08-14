Cardinals' Rookies Love To Be OK, Bisontis "Not Good"

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with mixed emotions following their preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night (August 13). While the team celebrated a win, they are concerned about injuries to two of their rookies.

First-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love, a running back, suffered a minor ankle injury. However, head coach Mike LaFleur assured fans that Love's injury is not a major concern. Love showcased his potential by rushing for 58 yards on 11 carries in his preseason debut.

On a less positive note, second-round pick Chase Bisontis, a rookie guard, sustained a knee injury when a Raiders defensive lineman collided with his left knee in the third quarter. Bisontis was carted off the field, and LaFleur described the situation as "not good." Bisontis was expected to compete for the starting right guard position with Isaiah Adams, but his injury may give Adams the job by default.

The Cardinals have faced a string of bad luck with rookie offensive linemen in recent years, with injuries sidelining players like Hayden Conner, Christian Jones, and Jon Gaines in previous preseasons.

Despite these setbacks, the Cardinals' offense looked strong, with quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew completing 15 of 15 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. The team will now prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys on August 22.