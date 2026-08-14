CIA Linked To Strikes On Ecuadorian Boats

According to a report by the Washington Post, the CIA conducted a series of covert strikes on Ecuadorian fishing boats in the Pacific Ocean earlier this year. These attacks, part of a "covert action" program, remain shrouded in mystery as the reasons behind targeting these vessels and the larger purpose of the operation are unclear.

The strikes, which occurred in January and March, resulted in the disappearance of eight crew members from the fishing boat Fiorella, who are now presumed dead. Survivors of the attacks reported being targeted by drones and a surveillance plane, which flew from El Salvador, before each strike. The plane, not registered to the U.S. government, was manned by English-speaking pilots with American accents.

The Truthout article highlights that the attacks are separate from the Trump administration's campaign against drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific. This campaign, known as Operation Southern Spear, has faced criticism for its legality and has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people.

The CIA's involvement in the Ecuadorian strikes has raised concerns among human rights groups and prompted calls for an investigation into the U.S.'s role in these secretive operations. Despite mounting pressure, the U.S. government has not publicly acknowledged its involvement in the attacks.

The Telegraph reports that the Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating these strikes was killed in June, further complicating efforts to uncover the truth behind these covert operations.