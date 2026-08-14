Clippers Re-Sign Beal To Two-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Clippers have re-signed veteran guard Bradley Beal to a two-year, $13.2 million contract, according to ESPN. The 33-year-old Beal, who played only six games last season due to a fractured left hip, returns to the Clippers with hopes of rejuvenating his career.

Beal, a three-time All-Star, averaged 21.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his 14-year NBA career. Last season, he struggled with injuries, including knee inflammation and lower back soreness, which limited his performance. The Clippers hope that Beal can recover fully and contribute both offensively and defensively.

After declining a $5.6 million player option, Beal explored free agency before ultimately deciding to return to Los Angeles. The deal includes a player option for the second season, providing flexibility for both Beal and the Clippers. The team aims to leverage Beal's experience alongside stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as they look to improve on last season's ninth-place finish in the Western Conference.

The Clippers' president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, previously described Beal's hip injury as a "very, very fluky injury," likening it to trauma from a car accident. Beal's recovery has been extensive, and the Clippers are optimistic about his potential to deliver impactful performances in the upcoming season.

As Beal enters his 15th NBA season, the Clippers are betting on his ability to provide a scoring punch and veteran leadership. If he can stay healthy, Beal could play a crucial role in the Clippers' quest for playoff success.