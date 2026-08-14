Colts' Assistant Hurt In Sideline Collision

Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason sustained a knee injury during Thursday's (August 13) preseason game against the New England Patriots. The incident occurred on the final play of the game, which ended in a 13-13 tie. Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Mason was injured when two players collided on the sideline.

As reported by NBC Sports, Mason was standing near the field's edge when a Colts player and a Patriots player engaged in a blocking exchange moved toward him. Despite his attempt to avoid the collision, Mason was knocked down and appeared to be in significant pain. He was attended to by medical personnel and later taken to the locker room for evaluation.

TalkSPORT reported that Mason was able to fly back to Indianapolis with the team. Further evaluation of his injury is expected in the coming days. The Colts have not yet provided a diagnosis or recovery timeline for Mason's knee injury.

Mason, who is entering his fourth season as the Colts' special teams coordinator, previously held similar roles at Cincinnati and Notre Dame. His injury comes as the Colts evaluate their special teams personnel during the preseason.

The game, held at Gillette Stadium, saw Indianapolis tie the score with a 61-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. According to Heavy.com, the Patriots missed a 49-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds, resulting in the tie, as NFL preseason games do not have overtime.