Consumer Sentiment Falls For First Time In 3 Months

By iHeartRadio

August 14, 2026

Price Of Beef At Record Highs
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Consumer sentiment in the United States has dropped for the first time in three months, according to the University of Michigan's preliminary index for August. The index fell to 51, down from July's final reading of 55.2. This decline comes as consumers express growing concerns over rising prices.

Consumers expect prices to increase by 4.3% over the next year, a slight rise from the previous month. Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers, noted significant drops in sentiment among older consumers, lower-income groups, and those without a college degree.

The survey revealed that 43% of consumers mentioned high prices as a factor eroding their living standards, up from 39% in July. Hsu stated that concerns about high prices have extended to big-ticket purchases, with buying conditions for durable goods reaching their lowest in a year.

Consumers also anticipate that the economy will weaken in the future, with short-run business conditions decreasing by nearly 8%. About 63% of consumers expect unemployment to rise in the coming year, compared to 37% a year ago.

The sentiment index's decline reflects broader economic anxieties, including inflation and trade policies. As reported by The Hill, inflation expectations for the year ahead have increased to 4.8%, with consumers worried about inflation spreading beyond fuel prices.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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