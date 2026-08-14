Dern, Robertson To Battle For Women's Title At UFC 330

UFC 330 will feature its first women's title defense of the year in Philadelphia, with strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern facing off against Gillian Robertson in the co-main event on Saturday (August 15). Dern, who holds a record of 16-5 in mixed martial arts (MMA), is on a three-fight winning streak. She claimed the vacant strawweight belt last October by defeating Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision.

Robertson, with a record of 17-8, is entering her first title shot after winning seven of her last eight fights. She is known for her submission skills, leading the promotion's women's career in submissions. Her recent victories include a unanimous decision over Amanda Lemos and a second-round TKO of Marina Rodriguez.

Both fighters successfully made weight during the official weigh-ins at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Dern weighed in at 115 pounds, and Robertson matched her at the championship weight. The bout is expected to be a grappling showcase, as both athletes have a strong background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Dern's grappling skills are well-documented, with eight of her wins coming by submission. Her ability to control the pace on the mat will be crucial in this title defense. Robertson, however, has shown resilience and adaptability, with nine of her victories also coming by submission. Her recent improvements in striking and wrestling could pose a challenge to Dern's title reign.

The fight promises to be a test of Dern's championship composure against Robertson's momentum and determination to become the first Canadian female champion in UFC history. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both fighters aim to secure their place in the UFC strawweight division.