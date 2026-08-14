DNC To Vote On '28 Primary Calendar

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is poised to vote on Saturday (August 15) in Austin, Texas, to finalize the 2028 presidential primary calendar. The proposed calendar would see South Carolina leading the primary season on January 22, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan, and Virginia throughout February. This change aims to emphasize states with more diverse populations, such as Black and Latino voters, who are key constituencies in the Democratic Party.

The decision to place South Carolina first reflects a shift from the traditional early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, which have predominantly white electorates. This move follows a push by former President Joe Biden, who credited South Carolina with reviving his 2020 campaign. The new lineup is expected to face resistance, particularly from New Hampshire, where state law mandates its primary be held at least seven days before any other similar contest.

The Republican Party has yet to announce its 2028 primary calendar, but it is anticipated to maintain its traditional early-state lineup, starting with Iowa and New Hampshire. The DNC's proposed calendar reflects an effort to better represent the party's coalition and ensure a diverse range of voices are heard early in the nominating process.

According to the Associated Press, the decision comes amidst internal turmoil within the DNC, with some members calling for a change in leadership due to concerns over fundraising and strategy. The DNC's leadership, including Chairman Ken Martin, faces scrutiny as the party prepares for the upcoming midterm elections.

News from the States reports that Virginia is set to become the sixth early-voting state, potentially increasing its influence in the nominating process. Virginia's inclusion reflects its strategic importance as a competitive Southern battleground with a diverse electorate.

Ballotpedia notes that the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee has worked to create a calendar that represents all four geographic regions of the United States. The proposed changes aim to provide a fair and efficient process that could help Democrats regain the White House in 2028.