Dodgers Closer To Stay In Role Despite Struggles

Despite recent struggles, Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz will continue pitching in the ninth inning, according to manager Dave Roberts. Diaz, 32, has faced difficulties since joining the Dodgers this offseason, holding an 11.57 ERA through 14 appearances. On Thursday (August 13), Diaz blew his third save in four outings, allowing four consecutive hits and surrendering a two-run lead in a 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers signed Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract to secure their bullpen, but his performance has been disappointing. Despite his struggles, Roberts is sticking with Diaz, citing the need for other viable options before considering a change. "Give me another option," Roberts said, emphasizing the lack of alternatives.

Diaz's recent performance included giving up four hits and three earned runs in just 2/3 innings against the Brewers, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. His return from elbow surgery in July has not resolved his issues on the mound.

Despite the struggles, Diaz remains determined to improve. "I've just got to find a way to pitch better," he said. "I've been in this position before, and I've been able to find a way to get better." The Dodgers are currently in a tight race in the National League, trailing the Atlanta Braves for the second-best record.

Roberts hopes Diaz can regain his form, as the team faces a demanding schedule. The Dodgers' bullpen is more effective with Diaz as the closer, allowing other relievers to settle into their roles. However, with opponents hitting .375 against him, Diaz's performance remains a significant concern.