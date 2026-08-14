Dog Food Recalled Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination

Oma's Pride, a Connecticut-based pet food company, has voluntarily recalled one lot of its Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe frozen raw dog food due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall, announced Wednesday (August 12), affects 639 six-pound bags identified as Lot BB012729 and distributed between February 12 and May 15, 2026, in eleven states, including Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after a consumer complaint led to FDA testing, which confirmed the presence of salmonella in a sample from the affected lot. So far, three illnesses have been reported in connection with the complaint, though officials have not specified if these cases involved people or pets.

The recalled product is a frozen raw dog food sold in a six-pound gusseted pouch containing twelve individually wrapped, eight-ounce vacuum-sealed portions. No other Oma's Pride products, sizes, or lots are included in the recall.

Pet owners who purchased the affected dog food are urged to stop feeding it to their pets immediately. The FDA and Oma's Pride advise that the food should not be sold or donated and must be disposed of in a way that prevents access by pets, children, or wildlife. Surfaces, containers, and hands that have come into contact with the product should be thoroughly washed and sanitized to prevent the spread of salmonella to humans or other animals.

Salmonella infection in humans can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, usually appearing six hours to six days after exposure. While most people recover within a week, children under five, adults over sixty-five, and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

In pets, salmonella may cause lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, though animals can also carry the bacteria without showing signs of illness. The FDA recommends contacting a veterinarian if a dog may have consumed the recalled food, even if no symptoms appear.

Oma's Pride is continuing its investigation to determine the source of the contamination and is coordinating the recall with the FDA to ensure consumer safety and transparency. Updates on the investigation and any further actions will be provided by the company and federal agencies as needed.