EMF’s Derry Brownson, 'Unbelievable' Hitmaker, Dead At 55

Derry Brownson, longtime keyboardist and founding member of the British dance-rock band EMF, has died at age 55.

The band announced Brownson’s death in an emotional Instagram post, while the BBC reported that he had recently been treated for a brain tumor.

"We are devastated, the only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us on stage a couple times just a few short months back," the rockers captioned the post. "Nothing will ever be the same again without our band mate and friend. Fly high brother."

Brownson joined the group when they originally formed in 1989, ultimately breaking through internationally with their 1990 hit “Unbelievable,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991. The group also found success with songs like “I Believe” and “Lies” before breaking up in 1995. Brownson later formed a new band called LK.

EMF reunited several times over the years and released additional music, including two albums in the 2020s. In 2024, the band returned to the U.S. for its first American tour in more than three decades.