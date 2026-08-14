Hawaii Under Hurricane Warning As Tropical Storm Lala Nears Big Island

Hawaii is bracing for dangerous weather as Tropical Storm Lala approaches, forecast to become a hurricane near the Big Island by early Saturday (August 15). The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for Hawaii County and tropical storm warnings for Maui County, while Oahu and Kauai Counties are under tropical storm watches.

As of Thursday (August 14), Lala was moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, located about 420 miles east-southeast of Hilo, according to the latest update from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Forecasters expect Lala to steadily strengthen as it closes in on the Big Island, bringing hurricane conditions by early Saturday and tropical storm conditions to Maui County later in the day. Wind speeds could be even higher on slopes and mountain areas, with gusts reaching up to 30 percent stronger than reported at sea level.

Heavy rainfall is a major concern, with forecasts calling for eight to twelve inches of rain across Maui and the Big Island, and up to twenty-five inches possible in higher elevations of the Big Island. The rest of the Hawaiian Islands may receive four to six inches of rain. These totals could lead to life-threatening flooding, mudslides, and landslides, especially in steep areas. Officials warn residents to prepare for damaging winds, flooding, and mudslides over the weekend.

In addition to heavy rain and strong winds, Lala is expected to generate large, dangerous surf along east-facing shores starting Friday, spreading west and building throughout the weekend. The combination of storm surge and high tides could flood coastal areas by one to three feet above normal levels, particularly along exposed shores. Beach erosion and localized coastal flooding are likely, and hazardous rip currents will make swimming and surfing dangerous.

Officials urge residents to finish storm preparations by Friday night, as conditions will quickly become unsafe once tropical-storm-force winds arrive. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.