Hershey Out With 2026 Halloween Pumpkin Treats

Hershey is rolling out its Halloween candy lineup for 2026, featuring the return of its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins. These treats are back on shelves after surviving a lawsuit that accused Hershey of deceptive advertising. The lawsuit, filed in Florida, claimed that the smiling pumpkin designs on the wrappers were not present on the actual candies. However, in 2025, U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian dismissed the case, stating that consumers could still enjoy the treats despite the packaging differences.

At a press event to announce the fall lineup, Hershey's senior brand manager for Halloween emphasized the importance of the pumpkin-shaped treats, stating, "The pumpkin is the cornerstone of our portfolio." This year, Hershey plans to produce 26 million Reese’s pumpkins for Halloween.

The lawsuit, initiated by Florida residents Nathan Vidal, Debra Kennick, Abdjul Martin, and Eduardo Granados, argued that the packaging was misleading. Hershey countered that the images were merely suggestions and included a "Decorating Suggestion" disclaimer on the packaging. The court found that the plaintiffs did not demonstrate a financial loss from their purchases.

Hershey's 2026 Halloween lineup, dubbed "Hersheyween," includes over 20 new and returning products, such as Jolly Rancher gummies and KitKat Count and Witch shapes. The company is also introducing a Reese’s Pumpkin Bowl exclusively on Amazon, featuring 110 snack-size treats in a reusable pumpkin-shaped container.

Despite the legal challenges, Reese’s remains a favorite among consumers, with 37% choosing it as their preferred brand and 22% favoring Reese’s Pumpkins as their top Halloween product.