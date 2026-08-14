Huckabee Issues Rare Rebuke Of Israeli Settlers

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has issued a rare criticism of Israeli settlers, condemning a recent siege in the occupied West Bank as a "horrific act of terror." The incident occurred in the village of Qusra, where settlers surrounded three Palestinian homes, including one owned by a Palestinian-American, cutting off electricity and water supplies. Huckabee, known for his strong support of Israel, took to social media to denounce the violence, stating, "No excuse for such thuggish behavior."

Israeli police and soldiers have been working to remove the settlers, described by Huckabee as "Israeli terrorists," from the area. The situation in Qusra is part of a larger wave of settler violence in the region, which Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war. The standoff has drawn international attention, with many nations viewing Israeli settlement expansion as a violation of international law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced criticism for his government's support of settlement expansion, which many see as an obstacle to peace. The Israeli military has declared Qusra a closed military zone and dismantled two illegal outposts in the area. Despite these efforts, settlers have continued to return, prompting further clashes with Israeli soldiers.

The siege in Qusra is not an isolated incident. Last month, a mosque in the village was set on fire, and violence in the region has resulted in multiple deaths on both sides. As tensions continue to rise, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, with calls for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.