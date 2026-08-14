Interior Department Investigates Vandalism At WW2 Memorial

The Interior Department is investigating vandalism at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., after brightly-colored graffiti and soap bubbles were discovered at the site on Thursday (August 13). The memorial's Atlantic Pavilion was defaced with neon graffiti, including the phrase "Clean hands Dirty $," and soap was poured into the fountain, causing it to overflow with bubbles.

According to a statement from the Interior Department, the vandalism is considered "an utter disgrace" and will not be tolerated. The U.S. Park Police are actively investigating the incident. The memorial, a tribute to the over 400,000 Americans who sacrificed their lives during World War II, was temporarily closed to visitors as law enforcement and National Park Service personnel worked to clean the site.

Visitors, including Scott Wimpfheimer from Minnesota, expressed anger and disappointment over the vandalism. Wimpfheimer, who has family members who served in Iraq, told CNN, "It is a World War II monument. It’s to all the people who died and fought and sacrificed for our country." He added, "I hope they catch him and keep him in jail for a long, long time."

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) also condemned the act, calling for accountability and a swift response to restore the memorial. The VFW stated that both the soap bubbles and graffiti are acts of "profound disrespect" and emphasized the importance of maintaining the memorial as a fitting tribute to America's Greatest Generation.

As the investigation continues, the public is urged to report any information that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible for this act of vandalism.